How Can Universities Entice International Students?

FILE - Commencement at Columbia University in New York.

Consultant Iain Sloan’s recommendations for student recruitment are for the United Kingdom but could apply anywhere: Diversify beyond China and India, efficiently manage the visa process, focus on career guidance and not just academics and build hands-on curriculums. Weigh Sloan’s recommendations in the Times Higher Education. (April 2023)

Why Should US Colleges Collaborate with Foreign Countries?

FILE - Millersville University in Millersville, Pa.

Millersville University President Daniel Wubah argues that U.S. colleges must forge closer relationships with schools elsewhere. U.S. institutions need the tuition that international students pay, and developing countries can build their economies by sending students abroad. Read Wubah’s op-ed in Forbes. (May 2023)

Colleges Get Grades, Too; Who’s Passing?

FILE - New graduates walk into the High Point Solutions Stadium before the start of the Rutgers University graduation ceremony in Piscataway Township, NJ, on May 13, 2018

The U.S. Department of Education released a College Scorecard based on student salaries, debt after graduation and racial diversity in teaching. This year’s reports analyze graduate programs for the first time and expand the data on earnings after undergraduate study. Read a summary by USA Today reporter Kayla Jimenez or check out the reports. (April 2023)

Chinese Students Prod University of Chicago on Safety

FILE - Students wearing masks make their way through the University of Chicago campus, May 6, 2021, in Chicago, Illinois.

In 2021, two Chinese graduate students at the University of Chicago were shot to death within 11 months of each other. Campus newspaper The Chicago Maroon took a look at students' push for better safety and the school's response. (April 2023)

International Students Speak Out About Issues at St. Louis University

FILE - Part of a 1040 federal tax form printed from the Internal Revenue Service website, Feb. 13, 2019.

The University News, the student newspaper at Saint Louis University in the U.S. state of Missouri, recently interviewed international students on their experiences at the school.

Some students said that some U.S. systems, notably the health care and tax systems, were difficult to navigate.

One student said she felt the school's international support services tended to be STEM-focused. (April 2023)

