How China Operates Covert 'Police Precincts' Around the Globe
In April, the FBI arrested two men accused of operating a secret police station in New York City on behalf of the government of the People’s Republic of China. Similar covert operations have been reported in dozens of cities around the world. Human rights groups investigating these so-called precincts say they’re being used to go after Chinese dissidents living overseas. How do these outposts operate, what are the concerns, and what’s being done to stop them?