As recently as a half-century ago, young American students would spend many lessons writing curved loops and diagonal lines, as they learned how to write in cursive. Over the years, though, computer keyboards and voice to text programs have replaced pens and pencils, and made handwriting -- especially cursive -- less relevant. But, as Faiza Elmasry discovered, handwriting -- especially cursive -- can help dyslexic kids improve their reading. Faith Lapidus narrates her report.