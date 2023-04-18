Student Union
How Much Should the US Government Interfere With the Colleges It Helps Fund?
Florida is home to New College, whose roughly 700 students largely devise their own degree programs. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has accused Florida’s public education system of indoctrinating students in left-wing ideas and has removed New College’s president and board. (DeSantis is expected to announce this summer as a Republican candidate for the 2024 presidential race.) Supporters of his actions say it brings accountability to colleges run with taxpayer money; opponents claim it threatens academic freedom.
Dan Friedell from VOA Learning English examines the controversy, based on a report from The Associated Press. (April 2023)
See all News Updates of the Day
Does Joint Research Between the US and China Have a Future?
The Biden administration announced it would end the China Initiative, a Trump-era plan to investigate academic espionage by China. However, the Biden administration has set new compliance, disclosure and privacy rules, and research collaboration has declined. Many researchers, especially Asian American ones, report being afraid to work alongside their Chinese peers. Can the U.S. balance national security with academic openness?
Karin Fischer of the Chronicle of Higher Education looks at both sides of the issue. (April 2023)
Is AI a Curse for College Educators or a Gift?
Tulane University President Michael Fitts thinks that AI can make creative work easier but will never replace human creativity itself. AI “can find an answer, but it can’t be the first to ask the question,” he wrote. As long as that remains the case, universities will need to train human minds, he added.
Read the op-ed from Michael Fitts in USA Today. (April 2023)
Are College Rankings Useful?
U.S. News & World Report publishes the most influential college rankings in the U.S. But last year, Yale Law School – the No. 1 legal program in the country for years – chose not to participate. Twelve of the top 14 law schools followed suit, though most still made it into this year’s rankings despite not submitting data. Now, both undergraduate and graduate programs are deciding whether rankings make sense for them.
This panel discussion, featuring the dean of Yale Law, the CEO of U.S. News & World Report and a high school student, was produced by Chris Remington and aired on WAMU radio. (April 2023)
Should Government Employees Be Hired Based on Skills? Or Degrees?
Many college graduates aspire to work in government because of the stability, benefits and sense of purpose. But at least six states have tried to reduce the importance of a college degree in getting a job, arguing that the requirements are a burden on poorer applicants and result in turning away many gifted ones – all amidst a labor shortage. New Jersey, one of the wealthiest and most populous states, is just the latest.
Read the story from Alejandra O’Connell-Domenech for The Hill. (April 2023)