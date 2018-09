One of the nation's least populated states could have one of the biggest voices in the Senate's confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court. President Trump's pick could be the deciding vote on many issues, including Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion. North Dakota's pro-choice Democratic Senator Heidi Heitkamp, who is running for re-election, has to balance the pro-life views of many of her constituents. VOA's Congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson reports from North Dakota.