Student Union
How to Succeed in Your US Student Visa Interview
Indian Eagle magazine takes a look at the U.S. student visa interview process, offering tips and success strategies.
Among them: organize your documents, be honest and concise, and demonstrate strong ties to your home country. Also: don't be nervous or defensive, and don't memorize responses.
Read the full story here. (June 2023)
Survey Looks at How Students Approach Studying Abroad
The Keystone Education Group, based in Oslo, Norway, surveyed 23,800 prospective international students representing more than 195 countries and found that students are evolving in the way they approach decisions about study abroad. (June 2023)
Several highlights from the group’s 2023 State of Student Recruitment Report conducted from January-April 2023 include:
- A growing number of students are researching study abroad options less than six months before applying.
- Three-quarters of students are worried about the safety of studying abroad, particularly when it comes to racial discrimination.
- Among respondents, 52% were African students and 18% were Asian students.
International Students Face Post-COVID Challenges at Seattle Colleges
The expiration of COVID-19 restrictions means that Seattle Colleges’ international students, who'd been permitted to take fully online classes from either their home countries or their U.S. residences, have to go back to the classroom.
And that, the student newspaper notes, is a problem. "This might leave international students in hot water because some classes are still only offered online, so they cannot enroll in classes they are required to take for their programs of study," The Seattle Collegian reports.
Seattle Colleges is a multicollege district serving the city of Seattle and surrounding communities in the U.S. state of Washington. It has three college campuses and five specialty training centers. (June 2023)
Young Afghan Girls Find Ways to Keep Learning, Report Says
After the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in 2021, tens of thousands of girls were banned from attending school beyond sixth grade. Many found a way to continue their studies through informal tutoring centers, but those too have come under increased scrutiny as the government continues to crack down on women and girls’ access to education, according to The Hechinger Report.
As a group of girls in Kabul have been grappling with all this, they’ve formed a connection with some other teens half a world away in California. The two sets of students, through meetings on Zoom talking about their lives and goals, formed the Flowers for the Future club, now a branch of the Eileen Murphy Foundation, according to the report.
In this op-ed, the report includes two essays from members of the club: Mahsa Kosha in Afghanistan and Emily Khossaravi in California. (June 2023)
Virginia Commonwealth University Helps International and Immigrant Students Navigate College
Two staff psychologists – one who grew up in South Korea and one in Kenya – with Virginia Commonwealth University’s counseling services specialize in intercultural issues, VCU News reports.
Mijin Kim and Abey Muthoni Wachira draw on personal experience in their work and have highlighted a range of issues that international students can face as part of the culture shock of living and studying in a host country, whose norms and values can vary from their native lands, the online news site reports. (June 2023)