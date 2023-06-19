How to Succeed in Your US Student Visa Interview

The expiration of COVID-19 restrictions means that Seattle Colleges’ international students, who'd been permitted to take fully online classes from either their home countries or their U.S. residences, have to go back to the classroom.

And that, the student newspaper notes, is a problem. "This might leave international students in hot water because some classes are still only offered online, so they cannot enroll in classes they are required to take for their programs of study," The Seattle Collegian reports.

Seattle Colleges is a multicollege district serving the city of Seattle and surrounding communities in the U.S. state of Washington. It has three college campuses and five specialty training centers. (June 2023)