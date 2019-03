The parents of U.S. student Otto Warmbier, who died after abuse in North Korean detention, have strongly rebuked comments by President Donald Trump. After meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Trump said he took Kim at his word that he did not know what happened to Warmbier. Human rights organizations say they are "flabbergasted" by Trump's comments, but also see a pattern. VOA's Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports from the State Department.