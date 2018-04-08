Hungarian Prime Minister Expected to Win Third Successive Term

A hardliner on immigration in Europe, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, is expected to win his third consecutive term in an election Sunday.

Opinion polls showed Orban's right-wing nationalist Fidesz party leading before the vote.

Reports say there is a slight chance the opposition could deny Fidesz a parliament majority if voters discontent with Orban’s policies choose tactical voting in the 106 constituencies.

There are 199 seats in parliament available this election and opposition parties do not want Orban's coalition to be the majority, which could lead the autocratic leader to push through constitutional changes.

Ahead of the parliamentary elections, the outspoken Orban ramped up his anti-migrant rhetoric.

Speaking at a recent campaign rally, Orban accused the European Union of “trying to take away our country.”

“Brussels wants to dilute the population of Europe and to replace it, to cast aside our culture, our way of life,” he told supporters last month in Budapest.

Hungary’s location at the crossroads of two popular migration routes brought it more than 440,000 mostly Syrian and Afghan refugees and migrants in 2015, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Most were passing through to reach other European Union countries, but the massive influx was seen as disruptive and unwelcome by the Hungarian government.

Hungary has since constructed fences along its southern border and enacted legislation that has significantly reduced irregular migration across its territory.

The European Union and the United Nations have voiced alarm at the tone of the campaign, and fears over alleged attacks on the media and judiciary.

Though Orban has campaigned heavily on anti-migration policies, voters are more concerned with government corruption, poverty, and the country's health care system.

About 8.3 million Hungarians are eligible to vote this election, and preliminary results are expected Sunday night.

Early in the day, voter turnout was the highest since 1998. Hungary's National Election Office reports 13.17 percent of eligible voters had cast ballots by 9 a.m. (0700GMT).