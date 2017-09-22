Hurricane Maria Approaches Turks & Caicos, Bahamas

The eye of Hurricane Maria approached the Turks and Caicos Friday morning with maximum sustained winds of 205 kilometers per hour.

The southeastern Bahamas is also set to experience the wrath of Maria, which has dumped heavy rain on Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

Maria, currently a Category 3 storm, was a more powerful Category 4 disturbance when it knocked out power throughout Puerto Rico Wednesday and flooded many areas while inflicting a less severe but still significant punch to the Dominican Republic.

WATCH: Hurricane Maria infrared satellite imagery



The storm was the strongest hurricane to hit Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory, in almost 90 years. "There's a humanitarian emergency here in Puerto Rico," Governor Ricardo Rossello. "This is an event without precedent."

The full extent of the damage has yet to be determined given that communities remain isolated and unable to communicate, but there are reports of towns being overwhelmed with flash floods and mudslides.

More than 11,000 people took cover in the hundreds of shelters set up across Puerto Rico, while others rode out the storm in their homes. Hurricane Maria's strong winds took down power lines, cell phone towers and blew off roofs.

President Donald Trump told reporters at the U.N. General Assembly in New York Thursday Maria "totally obliterated" Puerto Rico and said U.S. emergency crews were beginning to help with the recovery. Trump declared Puerto Rico a disaster area Thursday and said he would visit the island, although he did not say when.

Federal Emergency Management Administrator Brock Long said the federal government will attempt to restore power to Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands as soon as possible and in a way that will make the power grid less susceptible to future disruptions.

Puerto Rico Governor Rossello has imposed a curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily until Saturday to allow rescue crews and officials to respond to the hurricane's aftermath.

He also thanked President Trump for his support.

Rossello asked Trump to declare Puerto Rico a disaster area, which would allow the federal government to provide funding for temporary housing, home repairs and low-cost loans for property damages not covered by insurance.



The White House announced late Wednesday that Trump has approved a disaster declaration for the U.S. Virgin Islands, which Hurricane Maria battered on its way to Puerto Rico. The island of St. Croix was the hardest hit there, after sustaining damage from another powerful storm, Hurricane Irma, earlier this month.

"After touring damaged neighborhoods across St. Croix, my prayer is for renewed strength and resolve to rebuild all of our islands in the wake of these two terrible storms," said U.S. Virgin Islands Governor Kenneth Mapp.

The hurricane traveled directly over the island of Dominica, while also nearly making landfall in Guadeloupe.

About 4,300 U.S. military personnel have deployed to the Caribbean to help with hurricane relief efforts.

Hartley Henry, an adviser to the prime minister of Dominica, said Wednesday the country was "in a daze" and had no electricity and little communications. He described the damage as including a "tremendous loss of housing and public buildings."

Dominica Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said, "It is a miracle there were not hundreds of deaths." He added, "Dominica is going to need all the help the world has to offer."

Carla Babb at the Pentagon and Fern Robinson contributed to this story.