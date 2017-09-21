Hurricane Maria Knocks Out Power, Floods Puerto Rico

Hurricane Maria dropped more heavy rain Thursday on Puerto Rico after knocking out power across the entire island, flooding many areas and killing at least one person.

The storm was the strongest hurricane to hit the U.S. territory in almost 90 years.

“When we are able to go outside, we are going to find our island destroyed,” said Abner Gomez, who heads Puerto Rico’s emergency management agency.

More than 11,000 people took cover in the hundreds of shelters set up across Puerto Rico, while others rode out the storm in their homes. Hurricane Maria has dropped 50 centimeters (19 inches) of rain in some places, while its strong winds took down power lines and cellphone towers and blew off roofs.

The National Weather Service office in San Juan said “catastrophic flooding” continued Thursday. The U.S. National Hurricane Center expected the water levels and high winds to subside during the day as the storm moves away.

The center of Maria will pass offshore north of the Dominican Republic Thursday and approach the Turks and Caicos Islands by early Friday. The latest advisories said the storm packed maximum sustained winds of about 175 kilometers per hour (109 mph), and forecasters said Maria will strengthen some.

Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello imposed a curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily until Saturday to allow rescue crews and officials to respond to the hurricane’s aftermath.

He also thanked U.S. President Donald Trump for his support.

Rossello has asked Trump to declare Puerto Rico a disaster area, which would allow the federal government to provide funding for temporary housing, home repairs and low-cost loans for property damages not covered by insurance.

The White House announced late Wednesday that Trump has approved a disaster declaration for the U.S. Virgin Islands, which Hurricane Maria battered on its way to Puerto Rico. The island of St. Croix was the hardest hit there, after sustaining damage from another powerful storm, Hurricane Irma, earlier this month.

“After touring damaged neighborhoods across St. Croix, my prayer is for renewed strength and resolve to rebuild all of our islands in the wake of these two terrible storms,” said U.S. Virgin Islands Governor Kenneth Mapp.

The territory’s tourism department also issued a statement encouraging those who planned to visit to postpone their trips for now as officials evaluate the damage and coordinate relief efforts.

In addition to the one reported death in Puerto Rico, Hurricane Maria has left at least nine people dead across the Caribbean.

The hurricane went directly over the island of Dominica, while also nearly making landfall in Guadeloupe.

Hartley Henry, an adviser to the prime minister of Dominica, said Wednesday the country was “in a daze” and had no electricity and little communications. He described the damage as including a “tremendous loss of housing and public buildings.”