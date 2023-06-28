Husband of Jailed Iranian Journalist says Wife Denied Meeting with Lawyer

The husband of jailed Iranian journalist Niloufar Hamedi says there has been no response from Iranian authorities despite his wife’s written request to meet with her lawyers.

Mohammad Hossein Ajorlou voiced his disappointment over his wife’s case in a post on Instagram and accused Iran’s judiciary of waiting for "Niloufar Hamedi's name to be forgotten."

Hamedi, of the Shargh newspaper, reported on the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of morality police last September. The death of Amini, who was accused of wearing her headscarf too loosely, sparked nationwide anti-government protests.

Hamedi was taken into police custody after her story was published. Police also detained Elaheh Mohammadi, of the Ham Mihan newspaper. She wrote a story about Amini's funeral. Both journalists went on trial in May.

Iranian officials said the two journalists had been indicted on charges of collaborating with the United States, acting against national security, and creating "propaganda against the system."

A U.S. Department of State spokesman had rejected allegations the journalists had been collaborating with the United States.

During the 53rd session of the U.N Human Rights Council last week, the United States’s permanent representative called for the "immediate release" of Hamedi and Mohammadi.

According to Michèle Taylor, the United States stands in solidarity with all imprisoned journalists worldwide, including Hamedi and Mohammadi, who are being punished solely for speaking the truth.

On June 1, Robert Malley, the U.S. special envoy for Iran, took to Twitter to amplify the message regarding the "sham trial" of Mohammadi and Hamedi, as shared by the Persian account of the Department of State.

In his tweet, Malley firmly declared, "Journalism is not a crime."