Caviar, a delicacy usually associated with the sturgeon that swim in the Caspian Sea, is also being produced at an American sturgeon farm in the Western state of Idaho. Idaho caviar sells for $1 a gram at the farm, but sells for five times as much when it arrives at restaurants and stores. Lesia Bakalets traveled to the farm to see what it takes to raise sturgeons and collect their roe. Anna Rice narrates her story.