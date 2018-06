A U.S. government report says that former FBI Director James Comey failed to follow the agency's standard procedures in his handling of a probe into Hillary Clinton's emails. Democrats believe that publicizing a reopening of the probe just days before the 2016 presidential election helped the Republican candidate Donald Trump win the presidency. But the Inspector General's report released Thursday says there was no bias in the FBI's actions under Comey's leadership. VOA's Zlatica Hoke has more.