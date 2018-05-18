(Im)migration News Recap, May 13-19 

Editor's note: With four people working on (im)migration stories every day, we still struggle to keep up with all of the relevant news. So, we wanted a way to keep you updated with the top immigration, migration, and refugee stories every week — the ones that will most affect you, our international readers, viewers and listeners. We want you to know what's happening, why, and how it could impact your life, family or business.

Another week, another try at immigration reform

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill tried to keep the momentum going from last week to get some immigration reform going in Congress. Democrats and some Republicans are involved, and the bipartisan effort is spilling into other legislation: An agriculture bill stalled Friday, with all Democrats and dozens of Republicans blocking it.

Immigrant 'animals'?

"These aren't people, these are animals," President Donald Trump said — maybe referring to some undocumented immigrants. It's not the first time he's used incendiary language in the immigration context. Mexico, for its part, is not having it — especially after Trump added that Mexico "does nothing" for the United States. (Mexico is the country's #3 trading partner.)

Mexico's government said it would file a formal complaint with the U.S. State Department over the remarks.

Business owners crabby over worker shortage

'Tis the season for crab-picking, but seasonal laborers are in short supply — leaving companies that live off the sea feeling the pinch.

Turkey's Little Syria

Displaced Syrians fleeing Islamic State and years of civil war have turned a Turkish road into "Aleppo Street" with their businesses — to mixed reactions from neighbors. Watch VOA's report here.

The after-school program that's getting more popular

More foreign students are choosing to stay and work for a short time after they finish college in the U.S. under a program that allows them to train in their field, according to a new report. The news comes as foreign student enrollment has dropped since the presidential election in 2016.