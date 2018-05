Following waves of immigration to the United States, ethnic neighborhoods sprang up in cities from coast to coast - Little Havana in Miami, Greektown in Chicago, India Square in Jersey City, Little Persia in Los Angeles, as well as Chinatowns and Little Italies in many US cities. They’ve become a source of pride as well as economic revitalization. The influx of Syrian refugees to Turkey has transformed one neighborhood in Istanbul. VOA Turkish Service stringer Tan Cetin reports.