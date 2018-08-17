Accessibility links

(Im)migration News Recap, Aug. 12-18 

In this photo taken Aug. 9, 2018, migrants disembark from the Open Arms boat, in Algeciras, Spain, after being rescued off the coast of Libya in the early hours of Aug. 2, 2018.

Editor's note: We wanted a way to keep you updated with the top immigration, migration and refugee stories every week — the ones that will most affect you, our international readers, viewers and listeners. We want you to know what's happening, why and how it could impact your life, family or business, so we created a weekly digest of the top original immigration reporting from across VOA. Questions? Tips? Comments? Email the VOA immigration team: ImmigrationUnit@voanews.com.

Mediterranean migrant shift

More clandestine travelers are reaching Europe from Africa through Spain rather than Italy, a change of course that is also resulting in fewer migrant deaths, according to the U.N. Despite thousands more arrivals on the Iberian peninsula this year, the highest number of fatalities continues to be the stretch of Mediterranean en route to Italy.

A fence runs along the U.S.-Mexico border.
U.S. migrant shift?

Immigrants from India are becoming increasingly common at the U.S.-Mexico border. They are now the fifth-largest group after immigrants from Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador, forcing U.S. officials to make accommodations.

FILE - A young South Sudanese refugee walks in the Pagirinya refugee settlement in Adjumani, north of Kampala, Uganda, Aug. 29, 2016.
Ugandan police: Slain refugee camp pastor called 'witch'

Three people have been arrested in the slaying of a female pastor at a Uganda refugee camp. A police spokeswoman tells VOA jealousy from other religious leaders at the success of Bunia Margaret's congregation is at the root of her killing.

FILE - A Congolese health worker checks the temperature of a man before the launch of vaccination campaign against the deadly Ebola virus near Mangina village, near the town of Beni in North Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Aug. 8, 2018.
U.N. mitigates Ebola risk from DRC refugees

As an increasing number of residents from two DRC provinces where Ebola is present flee violence in their home country to neighboring Uganda, health agencies are trying to keep up with the need to monitor for the disease. Dozens of Ebola deaths have been reported in eastern DRC.

The al-Qassab family, Iraqi Christian refugees from Mosul, at Beirut international airport ahead of their travel to the United States, Lebanon February 8, 2017.
U.S. politicians to Trump: We want more refugees

Hundreds of local and federal lawmakers and elected officials are pleading for the Trump administration to increase the number of arrivals in the coming fiscal year. But there's little chance the president will budge.

FILE - Demonstrators hold signs as they participate in the "Families Belong Together: Freedom for Immigrants" march, June 30, 2018, in Los Angeles.
Frequent fliers make skies friendlier for migrants

A U.S. charity is connecting travelers who want to donate airline reward miles with immigrant and refugee families who couldn't afford to be reunited otherwise.

Syed Ahmed Jamal has been held in Platte County jail in Missouri since February.
Science teacher gets last-ditch attempt to avoid deportation

VOA has been following the case of an undocumented science teacher in Kansas facing deportation — and this week, he learned he will have the chance to argue his case in front of an immigration judge.

