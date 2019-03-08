(Im)migration News Recap, March 3-8

Editor's note: We want you to know what's happening, and why and how it could impact your life, family or business, so we created a weekly digest of the top original immigration, migration and refugee reporting from across VOA. Questions? Tips? Comments? Email the VOA immigration team: ImmigrationUnit@voanews.com.

No entry, no exit for IS supporter in Syria

A U.S. federal judge won't fast-track Hoda Muthana's case, even as her lawyers asserted she is in danger at the camp where she is detained by Kurdish forces. The court proceedings could take months after her family challenged the government's assertion that Muthana — born and raised in the U.S. — will not be allowed to return to the country.

Trying to break free

Dozens of refugees detained in Libya were injured during an attempt to break out. Rioters — largely from Eritrea and Somalia — had had enough of the conditions in the detention center. )

Uphill battles

U.S. senators are expected to vote this month on Trump's declaration of a "national emergency" at the Mexico border. Democrats are trying to pick up the pieces from major policy changes made by the administration in the last two years. And the political and legal questioning over those choices continues in the courts and on Capitol Hill, where this week, committees questioned some of the key border policymakers for hours.

Death on the Brooklyn shore

A Brooklyn community is still trying to understand why a man savagely attacked immigrant workers in a seafood restaurant, and what it means for the diverse waterfront neighborhood.

Italy says 'no' to asylum-seekers

Italy blocked humanitarian protections for asylum-seekers, but some residents of southern Calabria — long a gateway for arriving migrants — say that decision is undoing all the benefits refugees brought to the community. "We saw this also as an opportunity to help these people while, at the same time, revitalizing our centers," a local woman said.

A lost boy, grown up, becomes a teacher

Meet John Deng. He grew up in Kenya's Kakuma refugee camp; now, he's a primary school teacher there.