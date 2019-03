“Lost Boys of Sudan" was the name given to a group of more than 20,000 ethnic Dinka and Nuer children who were displaced and orphaned during the 1987-2005 Second Sudanese Civil War. John Deng fled with them in 1987 and has been living in Kenya's Kakuma refugee camp ever since. He became a teacher to primary school-age refugees to help new arrivals displaced like he was by conflict.