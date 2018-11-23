(Im)migration News Recap, Nov. 18-24

Editor's note: We want you to know what's happening, why and how it could impact your life, family or business, so we created a weekly digest of the top original immigration, migration and refugee reporting from across VOA. Questions? Tips? Comments? Email the VOA immigration team: ImmigrationUnit@voanews.com.

Border, border, border

As members of a migrant caravan arrive at the U.S. border in Tijuana, Mexico, the Trump administration is mindful of their presence. On Wednesday, the White House issued an order approving the use of force by U.S. troops at the border. On Thursday, President Donald Trump threatened to shut down the border. On Friday, he tweeted for Congressional action on the border evoking, if not reiterating, previous threats to shut down the government over border wall funding.

Meanwhile, on the border …

Some 7,000 active and reserve troops celebrated one of America's signature holidays, Thanksgiving, away from their homes and loved ones. The mobilization of troops began in early April. Active troops are due to be sent home in mid-December unless their orders are changed.

And still they come

In Tijuana, migrants are still hopeful, lining up for their chance to request asylum at the port of entry there. Some, who are not part of the caravan, have been waiting for weeks and anticipate the wait to continue. Meanwhile, the city's mayor has declared a humanitarian crisis.

The law and the president

A U.S. federal judge blocked the Trump administration from carrying out a presidential proclamation that denies asylum status to people who enter the U.S. illegally rather than at a designated port of entry. The block is temporary until the constitutionality of the proclamation can be tried in court.

Fascinated with destruction

Looking into artist Mohamed Hafez's three-dimensional miniature depicting a war-torn streetscape of his native Syria is a little like spying. The building is completely exposed to the elements. The staircases are dangling. But clothes hanging on a line are reminders that people — most now refugees — one lived in the real life places his art depicts. Hafez calls his exhibition, "Collateral Damage."