Impeachment, Insurrection and Billions in Spending: 2021 was Tumultuous Year on Capitol Hill

From insurrection and impeachment to infrastructure and COVID relief funding, 2021 was one of the most significant years on Capitol Hill in decades. Lawmakers had to deal with the impact of a global pandemic while trying to pass an ambitious legislative agenda during the first year of a new presidency. VOA's Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson has more on a historic year in the U.S. Congress. Produced by: Katherine Gypson

