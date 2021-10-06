Accessibility links
In America: Remembering Lives Lost to COVID
October 05, 2021 8:35 PM
Amy Hybels
COVID-19 has killed more Americans than the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918-1919. One artist is determined that the more than 700,000 lives lost will not be forgotten. VOA's Amy Hybels has the story.
Camera: Amy Hybels
