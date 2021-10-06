Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
COVID-19 Pandemic

In America: Remembering Lives Lost to COVID

In America: Remembering Lives Lost to COVID
Embed
In America: Remembering Lives Lost to COVID

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:59 0:00
Direct link
COVID-19 has killed more Americans than the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918-1919. One artist is determined that the more than 700,000 lives lost will not be forgotten. VOA's Amy Hybels has the story.

Camera: Amy Hybels
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG