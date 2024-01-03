Accessibility links

In India, Alternative Farming Helps Migrants Rebuild Lives in Countryside

In India, meager farming incomes prompted many in rural areas to move to cities in recent decades. But after the COVID-19 pandemic triggered a wave of reverse migration from cities to villages, many are starting alternative farming ventures as they try to rebuild their lives in the countryside. Anjana Pasricha reports these ventures are raising hopes of reviving rural economies and creating livelihoods. Videographer: Rakesh Kumar

