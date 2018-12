The United Nations estimates close to a third of women around the world have experienced some form of gender based violence. In Kenya's informal settlements, officials say the problem is common and persistent. But in the slums of Kibera, a grassroots movement has emerged to combat it. More than 100 victims of rape and domestic abuse are speaking out and have opened a center and safe house to help victims of gender-based violence. Rael Ombuor reports from Nairobi.