In Kharkiv, Past Haunts Visions of Future

The second biggest city in Ukraine, Kharkiv, is just 30 kilometers from the Russian border. Under siege by Russian troops for more than six months, the city suffered major damage but never fell. Now Russians are amassing troops across the border once more. Ballistic missiles hit the city more often, and Kharkiv is reinforcing its defense lines. Everyone says they're prepared for a new invasion, but the past haunts the future of its residents. Marcus Harton narrates this report from Yan Boechat in Kharkiv.