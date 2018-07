Tom Cruise's latest action installment of "Mission: Impossible FALLOUT" follows operative Ethan Hunt, the daredevil spy on a mission impossible to save the world. VOA's Penelope Poulou spoke with Cruise, inhabiting his character Ethan Hunt, along with the rest of the cast, about the powerful visuals and megastar's mind-bending stunts that keep audiences on the edge of their seats for almost three hours.