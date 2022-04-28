In Moldova, Fears of a Russian Intervention

Tensions are rising in the eastern Moldovan region of Transnistria, a de facto separatist region, as authorities there blame Ukraine for a recent series of attacks on government facilities. Kyiv denies this, and observers say the danger is rising that Russia could use the attacks as an excuse to open a new front against Ukraine or against Moldova itself. Elizabeth Cherneff narrates this report by Ricardo Marquina in the Moldovan capital, Chisinau. Camera: Ricardo Marquina