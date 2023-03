Novgorodske was a typical industrial city in the Donbas region that got poorer after the fall of the Soviet Union. With the war at its footsteps, city residents decided to change its name to New York to draw help and money from the West. But the investments and tourists never came, and now the few New Yorkers remaining look back fondly at their Soviet past. Yan Boechat has the story, narrated by Marcus Harton.