In a squat, nondescript brick building on a residential street in Staunton, Virginia, something new is being cooked up. With nary a single Michelin star to its name, and an exterior facade befitting a local hardware store, Chef Ian Boden's "The Shack" is nonetheless packed with customers, some of whom drove hours to get there. VOA's Karina Bafradzhian heads deep into the sticks to find out why.