In Tel Aviv, Biden Sides with Israel on Gaza Hospital Blast
US President Joe Biden is in Tel Aviv Wednesday, showing support for US ally Israel following the Oct. 7 attack by militant group Hamas that has escalated to an all-out war. Biden appeared to side with Israel, who denied responsibility for a massive explosion at a Gaza hospital that killed hundreds, ignited protests across the region, and scuttled Biden’s summit with regional leaders. White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara has this report.