In Venezuela, opposition leader Juan Guaido remains free while several of his allied lawmakers face possible criminal prosecution after a failed attempt to force socialist President Nicolas Maduro from office. Dozens of countries, including the United States, view Maduro's 2018 re-election as illegitimate and have recognized Guaido as Venezuela's leader. Brian Padden reports on concerns for the opposition leader's safety as Maduro seeks to reassert his authority by cracking down on opponents.