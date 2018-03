Chris Spear has been cooking professionally since he was 16. Over the years, he worked for big restaurants, but he missed flexibility and wanted to be more creative. So, he founded his own catering company, Perfect Little Bites. Last January, he also founded a networking group for independent chefs. As Faiza Elmasry tells us, Chefs without Restaurants helps independent chefs share resources and find greater success. Faith Lapidus narrates.