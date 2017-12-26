India Accuses Pakistan of Harassing Convicted Spy's Family

India Tuesday accused Pakistan of harassing the family members of convicted Indian spy Shri Kulbhushan Jadhav when they were permitted to visit him a day earlier.



Pakistani authorities allowed Jadhav's wife and mother to visit him Monday, reiterating the step was taken "purely on humanitarian grounds."



India's Ministry of External Affairs said that the meeting was held in an "atmosphere of coercion."



"It appears that Shri Jadhav was under considerable stress and speaking in an atmosphere of coercion," the ministry said in a statement. "Most of his remarks were clearly tutored and designed to perpetuate the false narrative of his alleged activities in Pakistan. His appearance also raises questions of his health and well being."



New Delhi also said Jadhav's mother was prevented from speaking to her son in their native tongue and that the family was harassed by the media, despite a "clear agreement" that press would not be allowed near the family.



Pakistani officials released a pre-recorded video message of Jadhav in which he thanked authorities for treating him well and for arranging the meeting.

This was Jadhav's first meeting with his family since he was arrested in March 2016 for entering Pakistan from neighboring Iran with fake travel documents.



A military court later tried and sentenced him to death in April of this year, ruling "the serving Indian navy officer" was found guilty of espionage and running a deadly terrorist network in Pakistan.



India says Jadhav is a former naval officer but rejects the charges against him as baseless, saying he has no connection with the government.