At Least 19 Dead After Boat Capsizes in India

At least 19 people drowned when an overcrowded boat capsized while crossing the Yamuna River in northern India Thursday.

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh state say the boat was carrying from 40 to 60 construction workers when it sank near Baghpat town, well beyond its capacity of at least 30. At least 10 people were rescued, while several others remain missing.

The workers crossed the river every day to their place of work in Baghpat, said district magistrate Bhawani Singh.

Later, villagers protested the delay in the local administration's response to the accident. They placed the bodies on a main highway leading to the Indian capital, New Delhi, and blocked traffic for some hours.

Boat accidents are common in India because of lax regulations and oversight, and poorly built and maintained boats.

Heavy monsoon rains have flooded rivers in parts of India, where boats are often the main mode of transport in remote areas.

