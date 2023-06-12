India Braces for Cyclone Biparjoy

India is bracing for a powerful cyclone.

Biparjoy is likely to hit portions of the western state of Gujarat Thursday with maximum sustained winds of 125 to 135 kilometers per hour and gusting up to 150 kilometers per hour, the India Meteorological Department said Monday.

India's Prime Minister is set to hold a meeting Monday about the impact of the cyclone.

Biparjoy — which means disaster or calamity in Bengali language -is an "extremely severe cyclonic storm" — the second-highest category used by the Indian Meteorology Department to classify tropical storms.

Northeastern India is also expected to experience heavy rain falls during the next five days.

In addition, weather forecasters say heatwave conditions are likely over parts of northwestern, eastern and northern peninsular India over the next three to five days.