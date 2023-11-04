Student Union
India Overtakes China as Top Source of Foreign Students in US
For the first time in 15 years, China is no longer the top source of international students in the United States.
The Chronicle of Higher Education reports that as of September, there were more than 320,000 active Indian student-visa holders, compared with 254,000 from China. (October 2023)
International Student Dives into American Football
Isabella McNutt, a student from Budapest, Hungary, studying at the College of William & Mary in the U.S. state of Virginia, went to her first American football game at the school.
"It’s a surreal daydream of dressing up in gold and green and going to tailgates before herds of students flood the stadium to see a series of fumbles, sacks and, hopefully, a touchdown or two," she writes in The Flat Hat, the student newspaper. Read her story here. (October 2023)
International Student Overcomes Rough Start in US School
Kae Takazawa, a student from Japan studying at El Camino College in California, found adjustment to campus life a rough road.
Financial issues, language barriers and health problems made for a rough start.
Takazawa writes about the experience in The Union, the school's newspaper. Read it here. (October 2023)
International Student Shares Experience After Maine Mass Shooting
The recent mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, sent college students in the area into lockdown.
One of them was Alan Wang, a 21-year-old student from China who studies at Bates College. He spoke to Diego Lasarte of The New Yorker about the experience and how it’s changed his opinion of the U.S. (October 2023)
On Israel and Gaza, University Presidents Tread Softly
Activists, donors, students and the media are reading university statements carefully. With reputations and donations on the line, presidents are struggling to find the right words. Nick Anderson of The Washington Post has more. (October 2023)