India and Pakistan, two nuclear armed rivals in South Asia with a famously tumultuous relationship and several wars in their past, have decided to put aside their antagonism to help the Sikh community commemorate the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism's founder next year. The nations are creating a new fenced corridor from an Indian border city to a Sikh holy site inside Pakistan to make it easier for pilgrims to visit. VOA's Ayesha Tanzeem has more.