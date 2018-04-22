India's Modi to Meet With Xi in China

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping this week, as the two neighbors work to ameliorate strained ties.

The two leaders will meet in the central Chinese city of Wuhan on Friday and Saturday, China's and India's foreign ministries announced Sunday.

“Our common interests far outweigh our differences. The two countries have no choice other than pursuing everlasting friendship, mutually beneficial cooperation and common development,” China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi told reporters after meeting Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj in Beijing.

“The summit will go a long way toward deepening the mutual trust between the two great neighbors,” he added. “We will make sure that the informal summit will be a complete success and a new milestone in the history of China-India relations.”



Ties between the two countries have been strained since a 73-day standoff on Doklam plateau last June — a region in the Himalayas claimed by both China and India, as well as Bhutan. The confrontation started when China planned to build a road through the plateau, prompting India to send troops to block construction.