India’s Ruling Party Picks Tribal Woman as Presidential Candidate

India’s ruling party has nominated a woman from the country’s tribal community as its nominee for president.

Members of the Bharatiya Janata Party chose veteran politician Droupadi Murmu ahead of the July election for the largely ceremonial position.

Lawmakers select the president, and BJP’s strength means Murmu is almost certain to win.

Opposition parties have nominated former BJP official Yashwant Sinha to oppose Murmu.

If elected, Murmu would be India’s first tribal president and the second woman to hold the position.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press and Reuters.