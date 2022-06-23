Accessibility links

Login / Register
Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
South & Central Asia

India’s Ruling Party Picks Tribal Woman as Presidential Candidate

India's governing Bharatiya Janata Party's presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu, greets well-wishers who called on her at Raigangpur in Odisha, India, June 22, 2022.

India’s ruling party has nominated a woman from the country’s tribal community as its nominee for president.

Members of the Bharatiya Janata Party chose veteran politician Droupadi Murmu ahead of the July election for the largely ceremonial position.

Lawmakers select the president, and BJP’s strength means Murmu is almost certain to win.

Opposition parties have nominated former BJP official Yashwant Sinha to oppose Murmu.

If elected, Murmu would be India’s first tribal president and the second woman to hold the position.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press and Reuters.

Related

The Day in Photos

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG