More than 40 people were killed Tuesday when a bus carrying pilgrims from a Hindu temple plunged off a road in southern India.

Authorities say the bus was returning from the famous Anjaneya Swamy temple in Telangana state when the driver lost control and drove into a ravine.

Local residents and other motorists rushed to the scene of the accident to pull victims from the wreckage and carry them up a hill. The injured passengers were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.