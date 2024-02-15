Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
South & Central Asia

India Top Court Scraps Opaque Election Funding System

FILE - Women stand in a queue to cast their votes in Chachiyawas village, near Ajmer, India, Nov. 25, 2023.
FILE - Women stand in a queue to cast their votes in Chachiyawas village, near Ajmer, India, Nov. 25, 2023.
NEW DELHI — 

India's Supreme Court Thursday scrapped a seven-year-old election funding system that allows individuals and companies to donate money to political parties anonymously and without any limits.

The decision is seen as a setback for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party, which has been the largest beneficiary of the system it introduced in 2017.

The system, called "Electoral Bonds," was challenged by opposition members and a civil society group on grounds that it hindered the public's right to know who had given money to political parties.

Under the system, a person or company can buy these bonds from the state-run State Bank of India and donate them to a political party of their choice.

A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said that the system is "unconstitutional."

The court directed SBI to not issue any more of these bonds.

  • 16x9 Image

    Reuters

    Reuters is a news agency founded in 1851 and owned by the Thomson Reuters Corporation based in Toronto, Canada. One of the world's largest wire services, it provides financial news as well as international coverage in over 16 languages to more than 1000 newspapers and 750 broadcasters around the globe.

Related

The Day in Photos

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG