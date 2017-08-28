Indian Guru Jailed for 10 Years for Rape

A controversial Indian guru has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for rape.

Ahead of his sentencing Monday, thousands of his supporters left his headquarters in Sirsa, in northern India Sunday, ending a tense standoff with soldiers.

Followers of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who calls himself Saint and is the leader of a quasi-religious sect, responded to an appeal by authorities to disperse after staging a violent protest, which left at least 36 people dead and nearly 300 wounded.

Riots broke out after a court in the city of Panchkula last week convicted Singh of raping two of his followers the day before, police said.

Violent mobs then set fire to government buildings and attacked journalists and police officers.

Police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse the crowds and eventually resorted to firing warning shots in the air in an attempt to control the rioters.

Indian investigators alleged that Singh, dubbed the "guru in bling,” molested two of his female worshipers — a charge that he and his supporters deny.

Many popular ascetics claiming to have mystical powers in India, including Singh, have been linked with scandals and controversy.

In 2015, Singh, leader of the Dera Sacha Sauda sect, was accused of encouraging 400 followers to undergo castration at his ashram so they could get closer to God.

Singh also stood trial for conspiracy to murder a journalist in 2002.

But his supporters have stood firm, referring to him as "the ultimate humanitarian" on the group's website.