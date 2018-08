The death in India of a 28-year-old Muslim man after he purchased two cows is the latest attack blamed on cow vigilantes. Such deadly incidents have surged since the rise to power of the Bharatiya Janata Party, or BJP, emboldened fringe Hindu groups. Anjana Pasricha traveled to the victim’s small Muslim-dominated village in Haryana state to find growing anger and anxiety about how such attacks will impact their traditional occupation – dairy farming.