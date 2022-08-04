Indo-Pacific Allies Seek NATO Solidarity Amid China’s Show of Force Over Taiwan

China began military drills in the seas surrounding Taiwan on Thursday, in an apparent retaliation for the visit of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taipei earlier this week. China claims Taiwan as part of its territory. As Henry Ridgwell reports from Tokyo – where Pelosi and other U.S. lawmakers are due to arrive Friday - allies in the Indo-Pacific region are seeking to bolster alliances with the West and NATO in response to Beijing’s actions.