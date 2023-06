Eleven passengers were injured while evacuating an aborted Cathay Pacific flight Saturday morning at Hong Kong International Airport.

Public broadcaster RTHK reported that one of the plane’s tires overheated and burst, prompting the evacuation via five of the plane’s escape slides.

The Los Angeles-bound flight was carrying 293 passengers and 17 crew members.

Later Saturday, Cathay said nine of the 11 injured passengers who were treated at hospitals had been discharged.