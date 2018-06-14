IG Faults Comey's Judgement, But Sees No Bias

The U.S. Justice Department's watchdog on Thursday criticized former FBI director James Comey for bypassing long-standing protocols in overseeing the Hillary Clinton email investigation during the 2016 U.S. presidential election, but said it found no evidence of "political bias" or an attempt by Comey to sway the outcome of the vote.



In a long-awaited report, the department's inspector general, Michael Horowitz, wrote that Comey made a "serious error of judgment" in going public with the findings of the probe during the election contested by then-Republican candidate Donald Trump and Clinton, the Democratic candidate and a former secretary of state.



"While we did not find that these decisions were the result of political bias on Comey's part, we nevertheless concluded that by departing so clearly and dramatically from FBI and department norms, the decisions negatively impacted the perception of the FBI and the department as fair administrators of justice," Horowitz wrote.



"Although we acknowledge that Comey faced a difficult situation with unattractive choices, in proceeding as he did, we concluded that Comey made a serious error of judgment," the report said.



The inspector general's probe focused on decisions made by Comey, at key moments during the campaign, to publicly disclose the FBI's findings into the Clinton email probe, sidestepping then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch.



On July 5, 2016, Comey publicly announced he was not bringing criminal charges against Clinton for her handling of classified information in her emails.



Then on October 28, less than two weeks before the 2016 presidential election, Comey informed members of Congress that he was reopening the investigation after discovering a new cache of emails, before closing it a second time just two days before the election.



Comey came in for harsh criticism for his actions in the run up to the vote, and not just for departing from Justice Department procedures. While Republicans blasted his initial decision to publicly exonerate Clinton, Democrats blamed him for costing Clinton the election by reopening the investigation so close to the vote.



Trump, who had praised the relaunch of the probe on the eve of the election, last year cited Comey's handling of the investigation when he abruptly dismissed him as FBI director.The president later said that he had the "Russia thing" in mind when he let go of Comey.



Comey has long defended his actions during the election, writing in a recently released book that he did "something I could never imagine" to protect the bureau's independence after concluding that Lynch "appeared politically compromised."



In an opinion piece published in The New York Times shortly after the report's release, Comey reiterated the position.



"All of our leaders need to understand that accountability and transparency are essential to the functioning of our democracy, even when it involves criticism," Comey wrote.



The inspector general expanded his investigation last year after discovering a series of anti-Trump and pro-Clinton text messages exchanged during the campaign by two romantically-involved FBI officials on the investigative team.



Horowitz wrote that while he found no evidence the political views of the two employees, Peter Strzok, a counterintelligence agent, and Lisa Page, a lawyer"directly affected" the investigation, the text messages "cast a cloud" over the FBI's handling of "the investigation and the investigation's credibility."



The disclosure last year of the text messages between Strzok and Page, who briefly worked for Special Counsel Robert Mueller, led Trump and his Republican allies to allege the FBI was systematically biased against the president.



Mueller removed Strzok from his team after the disclosure. Page later left the special counsel's office.



Trey Gowdy, the Republican chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, said he was "alarmed, angered and deeply disappointed" by the findings.



The report confirms FBI decisions during the election "deviated from traditional investigative procedures in favor of a much more permissive and voluntary approach," Gowdy said in a statement.



He also said the report "conclusively shows an alarming and destructive level of animus displayed by top officials at the FBI."