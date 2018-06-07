Trump: 'Ironic' That Russia Probe Continues As He Heads to Summits

U.S. President Donald Trump lamented his plight Thursday, saying it was "ironic" that as he heads to Canada for an economic summit with world leaders and then to Singapore to hold nuclear weapons talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election continues at home.

In his latest attack on the probe, Trump claimed that until special counsel Robert Mueller assembled his group of 17 prosecutors, "There has never been a group of people on a case so biased or conflicted."

Trump said the investigation into whether Trump's campaign colluded with Russian interests and whether he obstructed justice by firing FBI director James Comey when he was heading the investigation "is all a Democrat Excuse for LOSING the Election."

"When will people start saying, “'thank you, Mr. President, for firing James Comey?'” Trump said in one of a string of Twitter comments.

In his tweets, Trump twice complained about "13 Angry Democrats" working on the probe, a reference to campaign donations some have made to Democratic candidates, although Mueller is a registered Republican and his overseer at the Justice Department, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, was appointed to his job by Trump.

In one tweet, Trump asked, 'Isn’t it Ironic? Getting ready to go to the G-7 in Canada to fight for our country on Trade (we have the worst trade deals ever made), then off to Singapore to meet with North Korea & the Nuclear Problem...But back home we still have the 13 Angry Democrats pushing the Witch Hunt!"

In another, he quoted Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz as saying the year-old Mueller investigation should never have been opened.

"All of this could have been done by the Justice Dept. Don’t need a multi-million dollar group of people with a target on someone’s back," Dershowitz said. "Not the way Justice should operate," to which Trump added, "So true!"

Trump also asked, "Where is the server?" a reference to a Washington mystery of why investigators possibly have been unable two years after the fact to examine the contents of the computer server at the Democratic National Committee during the 2016 campaign at the time its files were hacked, allegedly by Russian agents.

On a separate issue, Trump said an ongoing cybersecurity investigation on use of computers in Congress is a "Democrat I.T. scandal" and claimed it "is a key to much of the corruption we see today." He said the Justice Department "must not let" former Democratic chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz, a Florida congresswoman, "off the hook."