Two international charities have launched a program in Malawi aimed at helping girls in rural areas stay healthy and stay in school. The charities are running girls clubs in the Mulanje district in southern Malawi, a hotspot of HIV, the virus that causes AIDS. Nearly 10 percent of Malawians have the virus, and the bulk of new infections occur among people in their teens and early twenties. Lameck Masina reports from Malawi's Mulanje district.