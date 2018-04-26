Conference to Combat Terror Financing Under Way in Paris

Better information-sharing between countries, law enforcement agencies, financial services companies and the tech industry will help combat financing for the Islamic State group and al-Qaida, a senior international official said Thursday.

Daniel Lewis, executive secretary of the intergovernmental Financial Action Task Force said he is hoping for concrete action from an international conference on terror financing that brings together ministers from more than 70 countries in Paris — which still bears the scars of recent deadly terror attacks.



"When we have information — for example the U.N. list of individuals and entities financing terrorism — we need to make sure measures like asset freezing are implemented fully and quickly,'' Lewis told the AP.



Participants scheduled to take part in Thursday's international conference include countries that have accused each other of funding terrorism, notably in the Persian Gulf.



The event was convened by French President Emmanuel Macron to coordinate efforts to reduce the terror threat in the long term. A string of attacks have killed 245 people in France since January 2015 and dozens of others have been thwarted.



France is pushing for international coordination and more transparency in financial transactions. But it recognizes how sensitive the issue is, and sees the conference as a first step to encourage political mobilization.



The French organizers noted that IS military defeats on the ground don't prevent the group from pursuing its terrorist activities, along with al-Qaida — especially in unstable regions of Afghanistan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Yemen, Egypt and sub-Saharan Africa.



Terror groups don't only rely on the cash economy — they're using increasingly using hard-to-track tools like prepaid cards, online wallets and crowdfunding operations, French officials say.



The IS group also has invested in businesses and real estate to ensure its financing. Islamic State revenues alone were estimated at $2.5 billion between 2014 and 2016, according to the French president's office.



Most of the attacks in Western countries do not cost a lot of money, but terror groups "behave like big organizations... It costs a lot to recruit, train, equip people and spread propaganda," a French official said. He was speaking anonymously under the presidency's customary practice ahead of the meeting.



The French counterterrorism prosecutor Francois Molins told FranceInfo radio that IS uses micro-financing technics to collect a great number of small amounts of money.



Work with the financial intelligence unit helped identifying 416 people in France who have donated money to the IS group over the last two years, he said.



Money went to "320 collectors mostly based in Turkey and Lebanon from whom jihadis in Iraq and Syria could receive funds," he added.



Funding to extremist groups in the Middle East once flowed freely across the region's informal money-transfer shops and in donations made in mosques when traveling clerics issued special appeals during sermons.



In recent years, the U.S. and other Western nations have encouraged Middle Eastern nations to close off those sources. However, allegations over extremist funding in part sparked a nearly yearlong boycott of Qatar by four Arab states. Qatar denies funding extremists, though it has faced Western criticism about being lax in enforcing rules, as has Saudi Arabia.



U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, IMF chief Christine Lagarde, Saudi Foreign Minister Abdel Al Jubeir and Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani were among dignitaries scheduled to take part in Thursday's meeting.



Participants are expected to issue a final declaration that should encourage countries to improve their domestic practices to "effectively collect, exchange and analyze financial intelligence," the French presidency said.



In closing the conference, Macron is expected to call for a collective, multilateral response as the only way to eradicate or at least reduce the global threat.