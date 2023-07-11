INTERNATIONAL EDITION: A Historic Moment at NATO Summit
We’ll get the latest from the NATO summit in Vilnius, and as Ukraine seeks NATO’s protection, Moldova is left feeling vulnerable. The latest reaction to Prime Minister Netanyahu’s judiciary reform bill in Israel, and the U.N. Human Rights Council discusses public displays of religious hatred.
