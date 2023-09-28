Accessibility links

INTERNATIONAL EDITION: America Prepares for a Government Shutdown

As Americans prepare for a government shutdown, an impeachment inquiry into President Biden begins. We have the latest from Nagorno-Karabakh and the rift between India and Canada. Plus, what's holding up a security deal in the South Pacific?

